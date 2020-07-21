Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,924,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.