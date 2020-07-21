Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 10.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.26 and a 200 day moving average of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

