Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

