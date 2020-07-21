Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Apple by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,045,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Apple by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 214,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,902,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

