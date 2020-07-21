Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

