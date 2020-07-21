Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APLT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,823 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $251,611.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,493.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $136,990.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,460.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,246 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,000 over the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

