Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $132,797.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

