Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Ardelyx worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 559,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 266,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 509,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 72,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $490,036.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $111,746.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,479.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,720. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Ardelyx Inc has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. Analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

