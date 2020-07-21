Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $6.93. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 5,144 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

