Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

