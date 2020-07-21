Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 26,946.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 170.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCEL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,218.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $73,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $224,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,237.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,472 shares of company stock worth $1,922,123. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

