Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 122,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.56.

NYSE ATHM opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

