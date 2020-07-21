Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.14% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCSF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.63%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

