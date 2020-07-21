Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 113,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,238,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,461,000 after buying an additional 2,376,909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,589,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,721 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 62.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,115,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

