Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $40.93 on Friday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Baozun by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Baozun by 17.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

