Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.20-0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.30 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

