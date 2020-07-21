Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €105.00 by Baader Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €105.00 ($117.98) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €62.25 ($69.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.68. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

