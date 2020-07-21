Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 314,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,066,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

