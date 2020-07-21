Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.49.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

