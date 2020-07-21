Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €153.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €153.00 ($171.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €152.93 ($171.84).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

ETR:DB1 opened at €166.40 ($186.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €158.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 1-year high of €169.90 ($190.90).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.