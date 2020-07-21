Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.22) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.10 ($19.21).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC stock opened at €15.83 ($17.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.37 and a 200-day moving average of €12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €7.80 ($8.76) and a 52 week high of €19.57 ($21.99).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.