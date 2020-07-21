BidaskClub Downgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Buy

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.