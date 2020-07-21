BidaskClub Downgrades Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Strong Sell

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of SRRK opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.84. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 255.69%. Analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 162.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

