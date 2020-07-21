BidaskClub Lowers HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCM. ValuEngine downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

HCM opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 88,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

