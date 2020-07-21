BidaskClub Upgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Hold

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

