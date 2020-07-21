BidaskClub Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 769.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

