BidaskClub Upgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $787.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 65.5% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Omeros by 2,404.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 680,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omeros by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 162,255 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Omeros by 39.9% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 299,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

