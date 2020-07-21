BidaskClub Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Hold”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

PINC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

