Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 92.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $520.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $524.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

