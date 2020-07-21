BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a positive rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 26587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

