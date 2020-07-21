BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $633.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $597.36.

BLK stock opened at $579.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.84 and a 200-day moving average of $505.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

