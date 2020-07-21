Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

NYSE:BX opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

