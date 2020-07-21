Boston Private Financial (BPFH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million. On average, analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $47,904.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,705 shares in the company, valued at $683,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042 and sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

