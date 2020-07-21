Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $127.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,426 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.