Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.21.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

