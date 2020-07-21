BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE BP opened at $22.94 on Monday. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after buying an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,609,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

