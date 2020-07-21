Brokerages Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.58 Million

Analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $52.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. Lovesac reported sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $281.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.30 million to $308.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $430.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lovesac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lovesac by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 223,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $383.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.92.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

