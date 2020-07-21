Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $940.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $926.59 million and the highest is $957.00 million. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $276.36 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.02. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

