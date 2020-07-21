Brokerages Set Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) PT at $52.00

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UN. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $5,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

