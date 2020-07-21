Buckle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the typical daily volume of 204 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Buckle has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $752.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Buckle had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

