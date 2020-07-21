C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $100,417,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.