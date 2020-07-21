CalAmp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,593 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,676% compared to the typical daily volume of 315 call options.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $262.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $6,315,000. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,973,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CalAmp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CalAmp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 124,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.