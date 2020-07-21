CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $291,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,101,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $973,922.26.

On Monday, July 13th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $631,729.41.

On Thursday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $648,056.89.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,441.40.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $653,339.31.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,373,047.40.

On Monday, June 15th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,077.40.

On Thursday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 46,904 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,163,219.20.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,405,788.50.

CARG stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

