Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cascades traded as high as C$16.18 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 177572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 87,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$1,177,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,451 shares in the company, valued at C$2,814,088.50. Also, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 34,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$502,727.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$659,276.36. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,721 and sold 367,624 shares valued at $5,096,000.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

