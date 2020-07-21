Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,191 in the last ninety days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

