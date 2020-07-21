Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVE opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

