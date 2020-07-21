CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 445,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $862.40 million, a P/E ratio of 795.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

