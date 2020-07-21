Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $125.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $124.12 and last traded at $123.92, with a volume of 7697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.85.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHKP. Bank of America increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after purchasing an additional 776,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 276,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

