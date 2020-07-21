ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) versus Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Head-To-Head Comparison

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ChipMOS Technologies and Nlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nlight 0 0 5 1 3.17

Nlight has a consensus target price of $22.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.75%. Given Nlight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Nlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS Technologies $680.00 million 1.39 $83.87 million N/A N/A Nlight $176.62 million 5.12 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -97.83

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS Technologies 14.41% 15.93% 8.79% Nlight -10.74% -6.30% -5.32%

Summary

Nlight beats ChipMOS Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

