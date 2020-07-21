Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $630.00 to $688.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,162.63 and last traded at $1,154.50, with a volume of 68822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,136.22.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,001.47.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,965,610,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,969,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,058.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $884.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.